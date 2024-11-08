 'Shame..Not Good Decision Of BCCI': Pak Fans Enraged After Reports Emerge Of India Declining To Play Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shame..Not Good Decision Of BCCI': Pak Fans Enraged After Reports Emerge Of India Declining To Play Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan

'Shame..Not Good Decision Of BCCI': Pak Fans Enraged After Reports Emerge Of India Declining To Play Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan

As per report Team India has expressed desire to play all their matches in Dubai

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a message to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that Team India will not be travelling to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security reasons. According to a report by The Times Of India and Indian Express, Team India has expressed desire to play all their matches in Dubai.

Here's what fans have to say about India's decision to play matches sin Dubai

As per the report a source close to the even said, “This has been our stance and there is no reason to change that. We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai,”. As per International Cricket Council's schedule, India were supposed to play all their matches in Lahore.

The PCB has been trying hard to convince India to make the trip across the border. The Pakistan board had given the BCCI the option of returning to India after every game. India haven't played in Pakistan in 2008 due to the political tensions prevailing between the two countries. While the last year's Asia Cup was also hosted by Pakistan, the Men in Blue played their fixtures in Sri Lanka.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric’s Bumpy Ride: Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Narrows Q2FY25 Loss To ₹495 Crore; Standalone Income Up 43%
Ola Electric’s Bumpy Ride: Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Narrows Q2FY25 Loss To ₹495 Crore; Standalone Income Up 43%
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala & Other Celebs Send Love To Parents-To-Be
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala & Other Celebs Send Love To Parents-To-Be
IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi
IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi
'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family
'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family

Why is Dubai being chosen as Venue For India matches?

As per TOI report, the source said,"Dubai is a comfortable option as the ICC has hosted numerous high profile tournaments there and seamlessly hosted the recent Women's T20 World Cup which was moved from Bangladesh due to political unrest in the country."There are no issues in Dubai. Hotels are not a problem, logistics not a problem, everything can be handled smoothly. And ICC does have things in control when it comes to Dubai," 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member...

'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member...

'Protect The Average': David Warner Brutally Trolls Babar Azam On Air In AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI; Video...

'Protect The Average': David Warner Brutally Trolls Babar Azam On Air In AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI; Video...

WPL 2025: Here Are 10 Shocking Players Released Ahead Of Auction

WPL 2025: Here Are 10 Shocking Players Released Ahead Of Auction

'You Appeal For Everything?': Banter Between Adam Zampa & Mohammad Rizwan Goes Viral During 2nd ODI;...

'You Appeal For Everything?': Banter Between Adam Zampa & Mohammad Rizwan Goes Viral During 2nd ODI;...

'Shame..Not Good Decision Of BCCI': Pak Fans Enraged After Reports Emerge Of India Declining To Play...

'Shame..Not Good Decision Of BCCI': Pak Fans Enraged After Reports Emerge Of India Declining To Play...