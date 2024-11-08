'Shame..Not Good Decision Of BCCI': Pak Fans Enraged After Reports Emerge Of India Declining To Play Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan

Image: X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a message to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that Team India will not be travelling to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security reasons. According to a report by The Times Of India and Indian Express, Team India has expressed desire to play all their matches in Dubai.

Here's what fans have to say about India's decision to play matches sin Dubai

As per the report a source close to the even said, “This has been our stance and there is no reason to change that. We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai,”. As per International Cricket Council's schedule, India were supposed to play all their matches in Lahore.

The PCB has been trying hard to convince India to make the trip across the border. The Pakistan board had given the BCCI the option of returning to India after every game. India haven't played in Pakistan in 2008 due to the political tensions prevailing between the two countries. While the last year's Asia Cup was also hosted by Pakistan, the Men in Blue played their fixtures in Sri Lanka.

Why is Dubai being chosen as Venue For India matches?

As per TOI report, the source said,"Dubai is a comfortable option as the ICC has hosted numerous high profile tournaments there and seamlessly hosted the recent Women's T20 World Cup which was moved from Bangladesh due to political unrest in the country."There are no issues in Dubai. Hotels are not a problem, logistics not a problem, everything can be handled smoothly. And ICC does have things in control when it comes to Dubai,"