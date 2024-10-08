Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The Tournament-Decider: Report

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the schedule and venues of the Champions Trophy 2025 yet to be finalized, India visiting Pakistan looks highly unlikely at this stage. According to a report by The Telegraph.co.uk, the final of the tournament could take place in Dubai should India make it, with the Men in Blue also likely to play all their group-stage matches in that venue.

India haven't played in Pakistan in 2008 due to the political tensions prevailing between the two countries. While the last year's Asia Cup was also hosted by Pakistan, the Men in Blue played their fixtures in Sri Lanka. With Jay Shah set to take over as the chairman of the ICC in December, it remains to be seen what he and the Indian government decide.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is also the first global tournament that Pakistan will host since the 1996 World Cup.

"Indian team se badi ummeed hai" - PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi spoke to reporters on Sunday, claiming that he had high hopes from the Indian team and sees no reason why they should cancel the visit.

"Indian team se badi ummeed hai. Koi aisi cheez nahin hai jiski wajah se woh postpone kare ya cancel kare. Toh saari teams aayengi insha allah." (I have high hopes from the Indian team. I don't see any reason they should cancel visiting Pakistan and all other teams will hopefully play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan too.)