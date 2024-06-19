'Shahid Afridi Always Played Dirty Politics In Cricket': Saeed Ajmal Breaks Silence On 'Fake Statement'

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal on Wednesday took to his social media to clarify that he never made any comments against his ex-captain Shahid Afridi to the media.

ABC News Urdu had posted a tweet on X in March claiming that Ajmal said, "Shahid Afridi has always played dirty politics in cricket".

The post also had Ajmal and Afridi's picture with the statement written in Urdu.

But Ajmal has now broken silence in the matter after 3 months by stating that the statement was fake and threatened to take legal action against the media outlet.

"This is a fake statement. Please verify the news before posting false information and spreading hate. I urge @ABCNewsUrdu to take down this post and admit its inauthenticity, or I will take action!" Ajmal tweeted and also tagged Afridi.

This comes amid speculation that Afridi was the main culprit behind the infamous revolt against Younis Khan's captaincy in 2009. He allegedly used the Holy Quran to take an oath against Younis Khan and forced teammates to do the same, according to reports.

Khan himself admitted on a Pakistani news channel that Afridi might not have been main instigator of the revolt, but he took advantage of the situation and took the matter to the then PCB chairman Ijaz Butt to get him sacked. According to him, Afridi did so because he wanted the captaincy for himself.