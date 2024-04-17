‘Shah Rukh Sir Se Milaao Yaar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Keen To Meet KKR Co-Owner After RR’s Victory In Kolkata; Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shah Rukh Khan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was keen to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan after the IPL 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. With the renowned actor coming to the ground to meet RR and KKR players, Jaiswal's eyes also lit up.

The latter part of the video showed that the 58-year-old went up to Jaiswal and the pair embraced one another. The two also seemed to have clicked a picture as the Bollywood superstar was looking all cheerful despite the Knight Riders losing the match from a winning position.

bas itna sa khwaab 💗⭐️ pic.twitter.com/O26JE1kyvw — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 17, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal's rough patch continues but Jos Buttler's century fashions sensational win:

Meanwhile, Jasiwal hasn't been able to translate his form from the Test series to the current edition of the IPL as his highest score in 7 innings has been only 39. The southpaw perished to Vaibhav Arora after hitting a four and a six, managing 19 runs. With the Royals chasing a daunting 224 for victory, the pressure fell largely on Jos Buttler as none of the top-order batters could stick long enough.

Buttler started raising his tempo only in the 15th over of the innings, bringing up his half-century off 36 deliveries. With 28 runs required of the last 2 overs, the Englishman took out 19 runs off the 19th and easily scored the remaining 9 in the last. The run-chase also proved to be the joint-highest successful run-chase in IPL history.

Buttler also earned the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 107. Shah Rukh Khan couldn't help either and congratulated Buttler after the game on his epic century.