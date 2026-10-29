Sergio Perez Extends Cadillac F1 Contract Through 2029 Despite Difficult Debut Season, Set To Mark 300th Start At Mexico City Grand Prix |

Mexico City: Mexican driver Sergio Pérez has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Cadillac through 2029, the team announced on Wednesday.

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The 36-year-old “Checo” Pérez was originally under contract through next year, and recently said he was evaluating retirement following a challenging stretch of results.

“Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 team from day one was a project I truly believed in, and extending my commitment feels like a natural continuation of this chapter,” he said.

Difficult seasonCadillac is bottom of the constructors' championship without a single point. Pérez's top performances have yielded a pair of 14th-place finishes.

“Building a Formula 1 team from the ground up takes time, relentless work, and patience, but the progress we are making together is incredibly rewarding,” Pérez added. “There is still a lot of work ahead of us, and I am fully committed for the next three years.”

Milestone home raceWidely regarded as the greatest Mexican driver in Formula 1 history, Pérez has bagged six Grand Prix victories. He has also represented Sauber, McLaren, Force India, Racing Point and Red Bull.

This weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Pérez will celebrate his 300th F1 start, in front of his home crowd.

To kick off the celebrations on Wednesday, he will drive in a demo “show run” along one of the city's principal avenues, where thousands of spectators are expected to gather.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)