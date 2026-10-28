 'Hard To Find Words': Rafael Nadal Expresses Grief After Several Killed In Tragic Train Accident In Spain
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HomeSports'Hard To Find Words': Rafael Nadal Expresses Grief After Several Killed In Tragic Train Accident In Spain

'Hard To Find Words': Rafael Nadal Expresses Grief After Several Killed In Tragic Train Accident In Spain

Tennis great Rafael Nadal has expressed his grief after a deadly train accident wreaked havoc in Spain on Wednesday. At least 64 people lost their lives after trains collided in Central Spain.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
'Hard To Find Words': Rafael Nadal Expresses Grief After Several Killed In Tragic Train Accident In Spain

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has shared a heartfelt message following the tragic train accident in Toledo, Spain. He expressed sadness over the incident and sent his love and support to the families who lost their loved ones. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

Nadal shares condolences

Nadal said he was following the tragedy with great concern and sadness. He sent a big hug to all the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

"I am following with great concern and sadness the tragic train accident in Toledo.

I want to send a very big hug to all the families who have lost their loved ones. It is hard to find words in moments like these.

All my affection and much strength also to the injured people. From the heart, I hope they recover soon," Nadal wrote in his social media post.

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Spain Train Tragedy: Barcelona, Real Madrid Pay Tribute After Deadly Crash Kills 46
Spain Train Tragedy: Barcelona, Real Madrid Pay Tribute After Deadly Crash Kills 46

Two high-speed trains, one operated by Renfe and the other by Iryo, collided after one train struck the other from behind. Several carriages derailed, and the accident caused many deaths and injuries. Rescue teams rushed to the scene to help passengers, while authorities began investigating the cause of the crash.

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