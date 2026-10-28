Spain Train Tragedy: Barcelona, Real Madrid Pay Tribute After Deadly Crash Kills 46

Barcelona, Real Madrid Pay Tribute After Spain Train tragedy |

Spanish football has united in grief following a devastating collision involving two high-speed trains in Spain’s Toledo province, which reportedly claimed 46 lives, according to local media reports.

LaLiga clubs, including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, have expressed their condolences to the victims and their families.

Barcelona, Real Madrid Lead Tributes

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FC Barcelona and Real Madrid were among the prominent Spanish clubs to convey their condolences following the deadly incident.

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"Real Madrid would like to express its full support to the emergency services and all those working in the rescue efforts, and shares in the grief of everyone impacted during these moments of profound sadness," the club said in a statement.

Atlético de Madrid, Málaga CF, Real Sociedad and Elche CF, alongside several other LaLiga clubs, have also expressed their condolences to those affected by the tragedy. According to reports, the clubs have offered their channels and resources to assist the emergency services working at the crash site.

Sevilla held a moment of silence before first training on Wednesday.

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What happened in Spain?

Spain's state-owned news agency and other local media say at least 46 people have died in a crash between two trains in central Spain. The death toll rose to 46 from 10 this morning while the rescue operations are still ongoing.

Spain's rail system operator ADIF said the crash occurred Wednesday morning in the province of Toledo. Rail service is suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.