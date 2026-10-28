'It Was Shocking': Kumar Sangakkara Accuses Ryanair Staff Of Discrimination And Mistreatment

Kumar Sangakkara has expressed his shock after being at the end of discriminatory behaviour while with his family in Dublin. The former Sri Lankan captain alleged that gate personnel from Ryannair 'mishandled' procedure and behaved in a 'threatening' manner.

Sangakkara's shocking experience

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In a post on social media platform X, Sangakkara questioned whether other passengers had experienced similar treatment from the airline’s gate staff at Dublin Airport. He alleged that the interaction involved a discriminatory manner of address, mishandling of procedures and threatening behaviour.

“Unacceptable for any passenger,” Sangakkara wrote, expressing his disappointment over the incident. He also described it as his first bad experience in Dublin.

The post has brought attention to concerns surrounding customer service, staff conduct and the importance of treating passengers with dignity and respect at airports. Allegations of discriminatory treatment are particularly serious, as airline personnel are expected to follow established procedures professionally and deal with all passengers fairly.

Ryanair have yet to respond towards the allegations.