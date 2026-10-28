Who Is Uma Kashvi? 15-Yr-Old Becomes Youngest Player In WPL Auction History Days After Surviving Monkey Attack

15-Yr-Old Becomes Youngest Player In WPL Auction History |

Fifteen-year-old Uma Kashvi has emerged as one of the youngest prospects in women’s cricket after being signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹10 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. The young cricketer from Karnataka attracted attention for her spin-bowling abilities and all-round potential, making her a name to watch in the coming years.

Who Is Uma Kashvi?

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Uma Kashvi is a right-arm spin-bowling all-rounder from Karnataka. At just 15, she has already gained valuable experience at the junior international level, representing India Under-19 in a series against Sri Lanka Under-19.

Kashvi entered the WPL auction as the youngest player on the list. She has previously spoken about being mentored by Jemimah Rodrigues. Rodrigues incidentally is captain of the Delhi Capitals.

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Uma Kashvi had recently gone viral during an U19 game. The 15-year-old was startled after a monkey ran onto the field. Kashvi, who was moving backwards near the boundary, suddenly spotted the animal approaching her and tried to move out of its way. She lost her balance and fell onto the grass as the monkey ran past her.

The match was halted for a few minutes before the action resumed. After the unexpected scare, Kashvi got back on her feet, and play could resume.