'Mini Heart Attack': Monkey Invades Cricket Field, Startles Vidarbha's Uma Kashvi During U19 Match; VIDEO | Instagram

A cricket match in Nagpur took an unexpected turn when a monkey ran onto the field and startled Vidarbha fielder Uma Kashvi during a Women's Under-19 T20 Trophy Elite quarter-final against Karnataka.

The incident briefly interrupted the match as the monkey dashed across the outfield. Uma Kashvi, who was moving backwards near the boundary, suddenly spotted the animal approaching her and tried to move out of its way. She lost her balance and fell onto the grass as the monkey ran past her.

Fortunately, the monkey did not appear to harm the young cricketer. After the unexpected scare, Kashvi got back on her feet, and play could resume.

The incident took place during the quarter-final between Karnataka Under-19 Women and Vidarbha Under-19 Women at the VCA Stadium in Civil Lines, Nagpur, on October 22.

Karnataka Beat Vidarbha By Six Runs

On the field, Karnataka recorded a six-run victory in a close contest. Batting first, Karnataka scored 140/7 in their 20 overs. Vidarbha fought hard in reply but finished at 134/7, falling six runs short of the target.

The match was part of the Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy Elite tournament. While Karnataka moved ahead with the win, the unexpected visit from the monkey added a bizarre moment to the quarter-final.