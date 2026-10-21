Monkey Captured, Beaten & Paraded Through Haryana Street; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Enraged - WATCH |

Videos circulating on social media showing the alleged capture, beating and confinement of a monkey have sparked concerns over animal cruelty and raised questions about the authorities’ response to human-monkey conflict.

The videos have drawn attention to the treatment of the animal, with demands for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding its capture and the alleged mistreatment. The viral video if from Faridabad, Haryana. It is receiving massive rage and backlash online due to inhuman behaviour and treatment towards the captured animal.

While reports of rhesus macaques attacking residents and damaging property have highlighted concerns about public safety, animal welfare advocates maintain that such incidents must be handled through lawful and humane measures.

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Viral Videos Raise Questions Over Monkey’s Treatment

One of the videos reportedly shows a man speaking to a reporter about concerns surrounding the monkey. Other clips appear to show the animal being captured, physically mistreated and confined in a cage.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including who authorised the capture and whether the monkey was handled appropriately, remain key questions. Demands have also been raised for authorities to establish the animal’s current whereabouts and assess its condition.

Netizens and animal activists have called for an investigation into the alleged beating and accountability for anyone found responsible for cruelty.

What Does The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Act Say?

Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, identifies several acts that constitute cruelty, including beating an animal and causing unnecessary pain or suffering.

The legality of capturing and confining the monkey must also be examined under applicable wildlife laws and regulations, including whether the necessary authorisations were obtained.

Authorities must establish the facts of the case before determining whether any legal violations occurred.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this user-generated viral video.