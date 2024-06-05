'Security Of Players Is Important': India Skipper Rohit Sharma Urges Fans To Avoid Pitch Invasion Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash vs Ireland In New York

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma highlighted the importance of the security of players during the match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A encounter against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 6.

During the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, a spectator breached security and invaded the pitch to hug Rohit Sharma. The US police immediately intervened and pinned the pitch invader, but the India skipper asked the policemen to be gentle with him while taking him off the field.

Security has been tightened at the New York stadium due to threats from the terrorist organization ISIS. The USA Police were deployed at the stadium to ensure the security of the players and spectators.

'Security of players is important': Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of India's opening match against Ireland, Rohit Sharma urged the fans and spectators to avoid the invading the pitch for the sake of players' security. He also requested the fans to follow the rules and regulations set by the authorities.

"Security of the players is important. Similarly, the security of the fans is also important. You have to respect the rule of a particular country. There are different rules in India, there are different rules here. So understand the rules, what is there and what isn't." Rohit said.

"You can watch the match comfortably. There is no need to run to the ground and come. There is no need to do this." he added.

The fan who breached the field and hugged Rohit Sharma was taken down by the USA police.



The spectators invading the pitch has become quite normal in recent times. During the second T20I between England and Pakistan in in Birmingham, a spectator carrying the Palestine flag invaded the pitch and ran around the ground before he was immediately taken off the field by the security guards at the Edgbaston Stadium.

Tight security for India vs Pakistan clash

Since the clash between India and Pakistan is expected to grab the spotlight due to their rivalry, the tight security measures are being put in place to ensure the safety of the players amid the threats to the match.

India and Pakistan has always been high-volatile encounter, given their intense rivalry, thanks to historical and political tensions between two neighbouring countries. The clash is expected to draw massive crowds from both sides.

A group supporting the terrorist organization Islamic State Of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) issued a threat to the match between India and Pakistan match, slated to take place at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.