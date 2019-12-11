School officials are to be blamed for poor show

Mumbai: Hetal Goswami of St Teresa’s school emerged top scorer in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association as she pumped in 20 goals as her team went on to register a 23-0 win Rusomji International School in the under-12 inter-school hockey tournament, at the Sports Authority of India, Kandivali here on Tuesday.

The state under-15 player Hetal has been among the top scorers at this level, believes that it is sad for the team which has conceded this number of goals, but blamed the school officials as they have not trained the girls for the championship.

This is not the first time a school team has done so poorly, in the Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament, wherein a entire school was dismissed for ZERO with just seven extras to boot their scorecard, a scoreline uncalled for and which many would differ to believe, but that is the fact. Who is to blamed the school kids or the officials?.

Definitely, the latter as they fail to prepare the kids for the championship, which the kids are thrilled to be a part of the school team, more so to don the school colours.

"It is the school officials," came to the reply when asked for the poor show by a certain school. "And went on to add this could even demoralise the budding kids who play their first every competitive contest," said one of the parent. And the parent even blamed the media for down playing the team which has performed below par. "The media should not make mockery of the side which is losing."

“Yes, I do feel sorry for the side, but is it not the school officials who have to be blamed and not the girls? She questioned. “I am sure this would also help the girls to come good in their next outing and I will be the first one to cheer them,” said Hetal, who has been playing the for five years.

Hetal, is regarded as one of the best player in this level and she has gone to don the state juniors colours in different age group.