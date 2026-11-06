Sanjay Ghodawat International School Clinch ISSO National U-17 Boys Cricket Championship | File photo

GURUGRAM: The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully concluded its National U-17 Boys Cricket Tournament following six days of competitive cricket, with Sanjay Ghodawat International School (SGIS), Kolhapur emerging as the champions.

Hosted by Pathways World School, Gurugram, from October 30 to November 4, 2026, the tournament witnessed the participation of 96 players representing six teams from leading international schools across the country.

Matches were played across six state-of-the-art cricket grounds in Gurugram.

In a thrilling final, Sanjay Ghodawat International School displayed exceptional composure and tactical acumen to secure the top spot and lift the championship trophy. Hosts Pathways World School, Gurugram, put up an impressive performance to finish as the runners-up, while Genesis Global School, Noida, secured third place to complete the podium.

The tournament also witnessed several outstanding individual performances, with young cricketers being recognised for their contributions throughout the competition. Shlok Nitin of Sanjay Ghodawat International School was adjudged Man of the Match in the final, while his teammate Samarveer received the Best All-Rounder award. Arjun of Genesis Global School, Noida, was named Best Batsman, while Pathways World School's Karanvir Singh and Ahaan Pasricha were recognised as Best Bowler and Best Wicket-Keeper, respectively.

Mr. Gaurav Dixit, Director, International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO), said, "At ISSO, we believe that school sports play a vital role in shaping not just athletes, but confident, disciplined and well-rounded individuals. Championships such as the National U-17 Boys Cricket Tournament provide students with meaningful opportunities to experience competitive sport, develop their skills, build resilience and learn the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship. The participation of 96 players across six teams reflects the enthusiasm and growing interest in cricket within the international school community. Our endeavour is to continuously strengthen the sporting ecosystem by creating structured, high-quality competitive platforms that encourage young talent to discover their potential and pursue excellence.”

He further added, “We are grateful to Pathways World School, Gurugram, for hosting this championship and ensuring a memorable experience for all participating schools. Congratulations to the champions, runners-up, individual award winners and every young cricketer who contributed to making this tournament a success."

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the tournament, Abhishek Saraswat, Admin Head, ISSO, said, "The championship provided young cricketers with a valuable platform to showcase their talent, competitive spirit and sportsmanship. We sincerely thank Pathways World School for their excellent hosting and congratulate all the participating teams and award winners."

The tournament culminated with the trophy presentation and medal distribution ceremony, celebrating the achievements of the participating teams and individual performers. The successful execution of the six-day championship was also made possible by the collective efforts of the organisers, ground staff, coaches and participating school delegations.

About ISSO

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) is a premier sports governing body dedicated to providing structured competitive platforms and promoting athletic excellence among international school students in India.