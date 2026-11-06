Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament: Underia Street MPS, Auxiliam Convent Wadala Clinch Boys And Girls U16 Basketball Titles |

Mumbai: Underia Street MPS effortlessly conquered Don Bosco, Matunga 27-21 in the Boys U16 category to win the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter School Basketball Tournament here on Thursday.

In the Girls U16 category, Auxiliam Convent, Wadala secured a clincial vcitory over a gritty St. Anthonys, Chembur 37-25 to win the girls championship.

In the Boys U16 third-place match, Bombay Scottish, Mahim emerged triumphant against a strong Poddar International CBSE, Powai side, beating the latter 37-31. The match went down to the wire with only six points seperating the two formidable sides.

While, Bombay Scottish, Mahim achieved a emphactic 27-13 win over Fatima High School A team 27-13 to go onto clinch a third-place finish in the Girls U16 category.

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Don Bosco B wins U14 Div 3 football title

Don Bosco B, Matunga defeated Notre Dame, Vasai 3- 2 in a tie-breaker. Tanmay Kapse, Adeesha Yelve and Harsh Nawale scored in the shoot out to help Don Bsoco lift the MSSA Dream Sports Boys U14 Div 3 Championship.

In the third place match, St. Peters School, Mazgoan inched past Bombay Scottish, Powai 4-3 in the shoot out, after finishing full-time in a 1- 1 draw. Om Patil, Sumedh Vedhante, Vihaan Khamkar and Imbrahim Chaith struck in the tie-breaker.