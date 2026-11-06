 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament: Underia Street MPS, Auxiliam Convent Wadala Clinch Boys And Girls U16 Basketball Titles
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Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament: Underia Street MPS, Auxiliam Convent Wadala Clinch Boys And Girls U16 Basketball Titles

Underia Street MPS defeated Don Bosco Matunga to win the Boys U16 basketball title, while Auxiliam Convent Wadala clinched the Girls U16 championship. Don Bosco B Matunga also lifted the MSSA Boys U14 Division 3 football title after a penalty shootout victory.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament: Underia Street MPS, Auxiliam Convent Wadala Clinch Boys And Girls U16 Basketball Titles
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament: Underia Street MPS, Auxiliam Convent Wadala Clinch Boys And Girls U16 Basketball Titles |

Mumbai: Underia Street MPS effortlessly conquered Don Bosco, Matunga 27-21 in the Boys U16 category to win the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter School Basketball Tournament here on Thursday.

In the Girls U16 category, Auxiliam Convent, Wadala secured a clincial vcitory over a gritty St. Anthonys, Chembur 37-25 to win the girls championship.

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In the Boys U16 third-place match, Bombay Scottish, Mahim emerged triumphant against a strong Poddar International CBSE, Powai side, beating the latter 37-31. The match went down to the wire with only six points seperating the two formidable sides.

While, Bombay Scottish, Mahim achieved a emphactic 27-13 win over Fatima High School A team 27-13 to go onto clinch a third-place finish in the Girls U16 category.

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Don Bosco B wins U14 Div 3 football title

Don Bosco B, Matunga defeated Notre Dame, Vasai 3- 2 in a tie-breaker. Tanmay Kapse, Adeesha Yelve and Harsh Nawale scored in the shoot out to help Don Bsoco lift the MSSA Dream Sports Boys U14 Div 3 Championship.

In the third place match, St. Peters School, Mazgoan inched past Bombay Scottish, Powai 4-3 in the shoot out, after finishing full-time in a 1- 1 draw. Om Patil, Sumedh Vedhante, Vihaan Khamkar and Imbrahim Chaith struck in the tie-breaker.

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