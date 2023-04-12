Salman Butt blasts Simon Doull for criticising Virat Kohli: 'Get out of this narrow-minded thinking'

Former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt, strongly criticized commentator Simon Doull for his negative comments about Virat Kohli's performance while playing for RCB against Lucknow Super Giants.

He is a world class player

Salman Butt commented on his YouTube channel, slamming the New Zealand commentator, highlighting that playing for milestones is an approach for young players, but why would a world-class player like Kohli go down that road.

"Young players often play like this as reaching a milestone might secure their place in the team. Why would Kohli do that? This is RCB we are talking about. He is not fighting for his place in the Indian team. He is a world class player. Get a life. Get out of this narrow-minded thinking. All the big players like Babar, Virat, and Williamson are not power-hitters. They put value on their wicket. Maybe he's trying to get attention," Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Kohli had scored 61 off 44 balls against LSG. Doull, however, wasn't impressed with Kohli slowing down after scoring 42 runs.

Utter rubbish opinion

"Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don't think there's room for that in this game anymore. Just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going," Doull had said about the RCB batter.

Salman deemed Doull's opinion as rubbish. "When he was in Pakistan, he used similar words for Babar Azam. If he had watched the game consciously, he would've noticed that Kohli tried to hit Bishnoi three or four times but missed. That is part of the game. He has 75 centuries in international cricket. He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. It's utter rubbish. He (Doull) has played cricket, but he was a bowler," Butt said.

Thrilling game

In a thrilling game, RCB managed to score a huge total of 212/2 in 20 overs. The team's top three batsmen, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli, all played brilliant innings and scored fifties.

However, LSG was determined to chase the mammoth target and played their hearts out. Marcus Stoinis played a masterful knock of 65 runs off just 30 balls. Despite his efforts, it was Nicholas Pooran who emerged as the game-changer for LSG. He smashed a quickfire 62 off just 19 balls, giving his team a real shot at winning the match.