Masterclass moment: Gary Kirsten helps Vijay Shankar fine-tune his batting skills; Watch

Gujarat Titans batter, Vijay Shankar made an impact in the IPL 2023 with his fiery 63-run knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the game, Shankar spoke about the improvements in his performance and credited his batting coach and mentor, Gary Kirsten. According to Shankar, Kirsten's guidance and support played a crucial role in his success.

In a recent video shared by the Gujarat Titans’ Youtube channel, coach Kirsten was seen giving tips to Shankar about his wrist movement and bat-holding technique.

The video highlights the efforts put in by the coach and the batter to refine Shankar's skills ahead of the tournament. The coach-player relationship appears to be built on mutual respect and trust, with Kirsten's experience and knowledge helping Shankar achieve his best.

Coach Kirsten was seen providing tips to Vijay Shankar during a practice session, advising him to change the angle when hitting a ball and open the face of the bat from a slightly upper position. However, Shankar shared that he had been trying a different approach in the dressing room and would like to continue playing that way. He asked the coach for better ways to swing the bat more effectively.

The interaction between the coach and player in the video shows a healthy and open communication between them, with the player expressing his preferences while seeking guidance from the coach.

Looking ahead, the Gujarat Titans are scheduled to face the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali on Thursday, April 13th. The match is expected to be a thrilling contest between the two sides and fans will be eager to see how Shankar and the Gujarat Titans perform under pressure.