Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Toe Injury |

New Delhi: Talented top order batter B Sai Sudharsan was on Saturday ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a big toe injury sustained during the India A tour of the island nation last month.

Sudharsan, who scored two tons in two 'A' Test matches, was hit during the second game against Sri Lanka 'A' and since then has been in rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Doctors have advised more time for biological healing. Significant improvement, but not yet sufficient for a safe return to Test cricket," according to the update from the Sports Science team which is monitoring the rehabilitation of the player.

The Sports Science team has informed the management and national selection committee.

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The medical cum fitness advice for Sudharsan reads: "Rehabilitation, strength & conditioning, and cricket-specific loads should be increased gradually and under close monitoring. The cautious approach is aimed at reducing the risk of recurrence or further complications and protecting long-term performance."

In his absence, Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a century in the practice game, will be the new number three batter.

It will be interesting to see who replaces Sudharsan in the squad.

Burly Mumbai veteran Sarfaraz Khan seems to be a decent choice but an important member of the coaching staff as well as selection committee doesn't have a lot of faith in him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)