Rishabh Pant Playfully Runs His Fingers Over Support Staff's Bald Head During IND vs SLC XI Warm-Up Match, Video Goes Viral

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Rishabh Pant added a light-hearted moment to India's ongoing preparations ahead of their Test series against Sri Lanka, as he was seen playfully running his fingers through the bald head of a support staff member during the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.

Pant was sitting alongside India captain Shubman Gill when the amusing moment unfolded. The wicketkeeper-batter appeared to casually reach towards the support staff member's head, running his fingers across his bald scalp. The playful exchange quickly caught attention and offered a glimpse of the relaxed atmosphere within the Indian camp.

The incident came during a crucial preparation game for India as the team looks to fine-tune its combinations ahead of the Test series. Pant remains one of India's key players, with his aggressive batting and wicketkeeping expected to play an important role.

Gill, meanwhile, is preparing for his responsibilities as India's Test captain. With the Sri Lanka series providing an important opportunity for the team to build momentum, the players and support staff have been working closely during the preparatory phase.

While the action on the field remains the main focus, Pant's playful gesture provided an entertaining moment from the sidelines. The light-hearted interaction involving Pant and the support staff member showed the camaraderie within the Indian setup as the team continues its preparations.