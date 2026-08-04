IND Vs SL Test Series: While Team India Trains In Sri Lanka, Sai Sudharsan's Biggest Test Is Still In Bengaluru

Sai Sudharsan | Image: BCCI/X

When Team India landed in Sri Lanka on Tuesday to begin preparations for the upcoming two-Test series, one familiar face was missing from the travelling squad.

Young left-hander Sai Sudharsan has stayed back in Bengaluru, where he is completing the final phase of his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). While his teammates are preparing on Sri Lankan soil, Sudharsan's immediate challenge is proving his fitness.

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A Different Kind Of Preparation

Instead of taking part in training sessions with the squad, Sudharsan is working closely with the medical staff at the CoE. He is expected to resume batting at full intensity later this week, with every session being carefully monitored before he is given clearance to travel.

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The BCCI and team management are in no hurry. Their priority is to ensure the youngster returns only when he is completely fit for the demands of Test cricket.

Practice Match Could Decide Everything

There is still optimism within the Indian camp. If Sudharsan completes his batting sessions without any discomfort, he is expected to fly to Sri Lanka in time for India's three-day practice match starting later this week.

That warm-up fixture is expected to be his final fitness test before selectors and the team management decide whether he is ready for the two-Test World Test Championship series.

Long-Term Plans Over Short-Term Rush

India sees Sudharsan as an important player for the future of its Test team. That is why the focus remains on a complete recovery rather than rushing him back into action.

While the rest of the squad has already begun preparations in Colombo, Sudharsan's road to Sri Lanka is still being paved in Bengaluru. If all goes according to plan, he could soon reunite with the squad - this time with both his bat and fitness fully ready for the challenge ahead.