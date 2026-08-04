Shubman Gill-Led Team India Departs For Sri Lanka Ahead Of Two-Test Series | Video

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India's red-ball campaign is officially underway as the Rohit Sharma-less era continues under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The Indian Test squad was spotted departing from Mumbai airport ahead of the highly anticipated two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with several players and support staff making their way to the island nation before the opening clash in Galle. A video of the team's departure quickly went viral on social media, giving fans their first glimpse of the squad together before the tour.

The visuals captured captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and other members of the squad arriving at the airport as they prepared for the crucial World Test Championship assignment. The series marks another significant step in India's transition phase, with Gill leading the side in challenging overseas conditions against a Sri Lankan team eager to make home advantage count.

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India have suffered a major setback even before boarding the flight, with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the series due to a knee injury. The selectors named Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi as Bumrah's replacement, handing the 29-year-old his maiden Test call-up after impressive performances in domestic cricket. Nabi's inclusion has emerged as one of the biggest talking points ahead of the series.

Before the Test series begins, India will feature in a three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka XI from August 7 to 9 in Colombo. The opening Test is scheduled to commence on August 15 in Galle, while the second and final Test will be played in Colombo from August 23. The two-match contest forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, making every point crucial for both teams.