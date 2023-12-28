SA vs IND, 1st Test: 'Expected Better' - Irfan Pathan Slams Team India After Innings Defeat At Centurion

Irfan Pathan slams Team India's performance in the first Test against SA | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was disappointed at Team India's lacking of fighting spirit in the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28.

India's dreams of winning the first Test series in South Africa has been shattered after suffering an innings and 32 runs defeat to Proteas in Boxing Day Test.

The visitors were bundled out for 131 on Day 3 of the Test series opener as South African pace bowling attack of Nander Burger, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen was too hot to handle for India. Virat Kohli emerged as lone warrior as he scored 76 off 82 balls.

Reacting to India's innings defeat, Irfan Pathan said that Rohit Sharma-led side failed to show fighting spirit.

"Puri tarah se ghutne teke hai team ne. Expected better. #INDvsSA"

South Africa took first innings lead of 163 runs after being dismissed for 408. Dean Elgar, who is playing the farewell Test series, scored 185. While Marco Jansen registered his highest individual Test score of 84. The pair formed a 111-run partnership to take the visitors past 300.

In the second innings batting, India didn't have a start as they lost two early wickets of Rohit Sharma (0) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (5). Shubman Gill (26) and Virat Kohli steadied India's batting but Gill's wicket turned the tables on India. The pressure fell on Kohli as middle-order failed to deliver when needed.

'We were not good enough to win' - Skipper Rohit Sharma on India's Test defeat

Team India captain Rohit Sharma didn't shy away from admitting the fact that his team was not good enough to win against South Africa. While he praised KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for their performances, the 36-year-old slammed other batters for failing to adapt to conditions

"We were not good enough to win. Having been put into bat, KL batted well to get us that score but then we didn't exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn't show up today with the bat. If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn't do that. Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan. Our batters were challenged and we didn't adapt well." Indian captain said.

"Not too many positives to finish the game within 3 days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch. Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven't been here before so I don't want to be too critical. Important for us to regroup, we go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now." Rohit added.

South Africa and India will play the final Test series of the tour at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on January 3.