S8UL Esports Crowned Champions Of BMSD 2026 And KIC India Qualifier; Set To Represent India At Two Global Tournaments | X

Mumbai: S8UL, a global name in esports and gaming content, has secured two major titles, with its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) team, iQOO SouL, winning the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2026 and its Honor of Kings roster emerging victorious in the India qualifier for the Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC) 2026. The victories will see S8UL represent India at two major global competitions, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2026 and the KIC 2026.

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Team iQOO SouL, led by captain Nakul Sharma (NakuL), alongside Harsh Paudwal (Goblin), Khush Singh (Jokerr), Yash Choudhary (LEGIT) and Aaryaman Seth (Thunder), dominated the three-day BMSD 2026 Grand Finals, finishing with 155 points and 103 eliminations, the highest tally by any team across the finals. The victory earned the team INR 30 lakh in prize money, while LEGIT was named Finals MVP for recording 33 finishes across 18 matches, earning an additional INR 1 lakh. The tournament also marked a milestone for Goblin, who became the first Indian player to record 1,000 finishes in official BGMI tournaments.

Having won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) earlier this year, iQOO SouL has now claimed its second official tournament title of the season, reinforcing its position as India’s leading BGMI team. The BMSD 2026 victory has also secured the team’s qualification for PMGC 2026 alongside the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2026.

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PMGC 2026, the culminating event of the 2026 PUBG Mobile competitive season, will be held in Turkey, with teams from across the world competing for a USD 3 million prize pool (approximately INR 28 crore). BMIC 2026 will take place from October 30 to November 1, featuring teams from India, South Korea and Japan competing for a prize pool of INR 1 crore. The tournament will also offer two places at PMGC 2026, for which iQOO SouL has already secured qualification.

Commenting on the team’s victory, Nakul Sharma aka NakuL, Captain of iQOO SouL, said, “One of the biggest lessons this year has been learning to make the right decisions when things don’t go according to plan. Over the season, we have grown more confident in our individual roles and in how we work together in different situations. Our coach and the management have also played an important role in helping us stay focused on our preparation and performance. As we move into BMIC and PMGC, we will need to remain adaptable and find ways to respond to teams with different approaches to the game. That is the challenge we are looking forward to.”

S8UL’s success extended beyond BGMI, with its Honor of Kings roster winning the India qualifier for the KIC 2026, the world championship event for the 2026 competitive season. The team remained unbeaten throughout the qualifier, securing its place among the international contenders for the upcoming tournament.

Led by captain Aryan Gulati (TTranquil), the roster features Indian players Saurabh Jagadale (Kaeltzy), Harsh (Ch1pz), and Peerzada Syed Seyadat (Pluto), alongside Indonesia’s Neville Garrick (Nev) and South Korea’s Min Kyung-hyun (Kyoung9). The team opened its campaign with a 2-0 win over Off Meta Gaming in the upper-bracket first round, followed by a 2-1 victory against Revenant XSpark in the quarter-finals. It then defeated Avalanche 2-0 in the semi-finals and Reckoning Esports 3-0 in the upper-bracket final. In the Grand Final, S8UL faced Revenant XSpark once again and delivered a commanding 4-0 sweep to secure the qualifier title and INR 1.5 lakh in prize money.

The team brings considerable international experience into KIC 2026. Earlier this year, S8UL’s Honor of Kings roster, led by Kaeltzy, represented India at the Honor of Kings World Cup (KWC) during the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026. International teammates Nev and Kyoung9 also bring experience from the previous edition of KIC. Kyoung9 has additionally competed at the Honor of Kings World Champion Cup 2019 and finished runner-up at the Honor of Kings Invitational 2025 Season 3.

“The team has worked hard to reach this point, and this result is a reflection of the effort everyone has put in. However, we know that the job is far from done, and we cannot afford to lose focus after this win. We want to carry this momentum into KIC, continue building on our strengths and be prepared for the challenges that come with competing against the best teams in the world,” said Aryan Gulati aka TTranquil, Captain of S8UL's Honor of Kings team.

The two titles add to S8UL’s growing list of competitive achievements in 2026. The organization competed across six titles at the EWC 2026 and also participated in the World Championships for Pokémon UNITE and Pokémon GO.

Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL, said, “For us, success is not just about winning tournaments, but about building teams that can compete consistently at the international level. That requires the right support systems and a commitment to continuous improvement across every title we compete in. Indian talent is earning more opportunities on the global stage, and our responsibility is to help more players reach that level and perform against the best. At S8UL, we are focused on raising our competitive standards with every season. We are proud of what our players have achieved and look forward to seeing them take on the world’s best.”

With several international competitions ahead, S8UL will now focus on preparing its rosters for the challenges of competing at the highest level. Its continued participation across multiple titles reflects the organization’s commitment to building competitive teams capable of performing on the global stage.