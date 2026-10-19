Viral Video Shows MS Dhoni Pulling Ice Cream Prank on Wife Sakshi At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations

A playful moment between former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni has caught the attention of social media users. A viral video shows the couple sharing a light-hearted exchange during their appearance at the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar.

MS Dhoni’s Ice Cream Prank Leaves Sakshi Amused

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In the viral video, Dhoni is seen holding a cup of ice cream and offering a spoonful to Sakshi. Just as she leans forward to take a bite, he cheekily pulls the spoon away and eats the ice cream himself. He repeats the trick, prompting Sakshi to playfully hit him on the arm as the couple share the amusing moment.

The light-hearted interaction has become a talking point online, with fans enjoying the couple’s playful chemistry. Dhoni, known for his calm and composed demeanour on the cricket field, appears to be in a mischievous mood in the clip. Some even dubbed the Indian cricket legend as a 'professional ragebaiter' for his antics.

Dhoni and Sakshi were among the prominent personalities spotted at the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. The family’s high-profile festivities often attract celebrities, business leaders and sporting personalities.