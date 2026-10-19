MS Dhoni’s Reaction To Anant Ambani’s Carnival Ride Goes Viral Amid Navratri Celebrations | VIDEO

MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani celebrated Navratri together |

A video purportedly showing MS Dhoni enjoying the Navratri festivities with Anant Ambani in Jamnagar has gone viral on social media. The clip captures a light-hearted moment between the former India captain and the Reliance Industries heir at a fair or carnival, reportedly at Reliance Greens. Dhoni’s amusing reaction to Anant’s invitation to join an amusement ride has caught the attention of viewers.

Anant Ambani Enjoys Rides, Dhoni Declines Invitation

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In the viral video, Anant and Dhoni are spotted enjoying a ride on a jhula. Anant then moves to try the rotating cabin attraction. He appeared in good spirits and seemingly encourages Dhoni to join him for the experience. However, Dhoni gestures that he would not be able to handle the ride and might vomit if he tried it.

The former India captain’s response has amused social media users, with many finding the moment relatable. His gesture appears to suggest that he prefers to stay away from rides that involve considerable spinning or movement.

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Jamnagar has frequently been in the spotlight during celebrations hosted by the Ambani family, attracting prominent personalities from cricket, entertainment and business. Dhoni was spotted arriving in the city last week and his Navratri celebrations with the Ambanis has gone viral.

The former India captain enjoys a healthy relationship with Anant Ambani and they have been spotted together at several high-profile family celebrations over the years. Dhoni was also among the prominent guests at the Ambani family’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in 2024.