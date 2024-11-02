Rubbing Salt To The Wound! Shubman Gill Scores Half-Century After Mark Chapman Drops His Catch During IND vs NZ 3rd Test; Video

New Zealand had their chance to get the first wicket of Day 2 of Shubman Gill only for him to be drooped by Mark Chapman at 45 run. Gill danced down the track on the first ball of Glenn Phillips over to play big shot. However, he ended up skying the ball towards long-on where the sub Chapman was fielding. Chapman got under the ball but then spilled it at the last moment. Following the dropped catch Gill went onto complete his half century.

Besides Gill, Pant also completed his half-century as the duo have so far stitched 79 runs stand between them at the time of writing. At end of Day 1 Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 31 runs, while Rishabh Pant was not out on 1 run.

Highlights from Day 1

Gill's knock comes at a time when India find themselves in spot of bother at the start of Day 2. After bowling out New Zealand for 235 run son Day 1,India were going strong at 78/1 but in the final 15 minutes, the Kiwi bowlers struck back with three wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 30 to Ajaz Patl, and then the spinner also removed nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj for a golden duck. Then miscommunication cost Virat Kohli (4) his wicket in a run out.

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 235 runs in their first innings. Daryl Mitchell missed out on his century after getting dismissed for 82 runs off 129 balls. Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 14th Test five-wicket haul by taking two quick wickets inside the first hour of the third session. Jadeja dismissed Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry in the same over to achieve the milestone. Meanwhile, Sundar removed Ajaz Patel for the final wicket