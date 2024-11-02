 IND vs NZ 3rd Test Live: Day 2 Begins As Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Look To Rebuild Innings After India Lose Plot On Day 1
The live coverage of day two of the Third Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

Saturday, November 02, 2024
Image: X

Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand. Team India a pretty close to another batting collapse after losing four wickets in the final session of the play. New Zealand hold sligh tedge on coming into Day 2 so can India bounce back

It's Day 2 of the final test of the series in Mumbai and India find themselves in trouble at 86/4 at Stumps against New Zealand, on Day 1.After bowling out New Zealand for 235, India were going strong at 78/1 but in the final 15 minutes, the Kiwi bowlers struck back with three wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 30 to Ajaz Patl, and then the spinner also removed nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj for a golden duck. Then miscommunication cost Virat Kohli (4) his wicket in a run out. Shubman Gill (31*) and Rishabh Pant (1*) remained unbeaten for India and resume batting on Day 2. India trail by 149 runs and will look to reduce the deficit on Day 2.

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 235 runs in their first innings. Daryl Mitchell missed out on his century after getting dismissed for 82 runs off 129 balls. Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 14th Test five-wicket haul by taking two quick wickets inside the first hour of the third session. Jadeja dismissed Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry in the same over to achieve the milestone. Meanwhie, Sundar removed Ajaz Patel for the final wicket

