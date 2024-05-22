RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live: Rajasthan Opt To Bowl In Must-Win Ahmedabad Clash, Bengaluru Unchanged

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad.

Shimron Hetmyer is back in RR while the rest of the playing XI remains the same. RCB have the same team which knocked out Chennai Super Kings in their last game.

The winner of this match will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on May 24 while the loser will be knocked out.

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/ wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitutes: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer and Tanush Kotian

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson

Impact substitutes: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Himanshu Sharma

RR vs RCB Preview

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals face a formidable task as they seek to arrest an unexpected decline in a pivotal IPL Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, slated for Wednesday.

Previously, the Royals seemed destined for a top spot in the league stage. However, a string of four losses and a rain-interrupted match against KKR in their recent encounter relegated Sanju Samson's team to third place behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In contrast, RCB orchestrated a remarkable resurgence from the brink of elimination. Starting the season with seven defeats in their first eight matches, Faf du Plessis' side embarked on an impressive winning streak, culminating in ousting defending champions Chennai Super Kings to clinch a playoff spot.

While Rajasthan Royals enter the showdown on the heels of four losses and a washed-out game, RCB's six consecutive wins send a strong message to their opponents, underlining their determination in the playoffs.

Head-To-Head Record

Both teams have faced each other 31 times in the past out of which RCB has won 15 games while RR has come out on top in 13 T20s. But RR have a 3-2 advantage over RCB in their last 5 encounters in the Indian Premier League.

Pitch Report

The Qualifier 1 between KKR and SRH played a day before at this venue was a low-scoring game. That might not be the case tonight.

IPL 2024 Stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

Out of the 8 matches played at the world's biggest cricket stadium, the team batting first has won just twice as compared to the chasing sides 5 victories while one match was washed out.

173 - Average first innings score

170 - Average second innings score