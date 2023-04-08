RR vs DC: David Warner becomes fastest to 6000 IPL runs, enters elite list led by Virat Kohli

David Warner has reached the landmark of 6,000 IPL runs in 165 matches | BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner on Saturday added another feather to his IPL cap as he completed 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Warner got to the landmark with a boundary against Trent Boult in DC's run chase against Rajasthan Royals to become the third batter after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to enter the 6k club.

Kohli leads the all-time list with 6727 runs from 225 games followed by Dhawan's 6370 runs from 208 matches. Warner, Rohit Sharma (5880) and Suresh Raina (5528) complete the top-five list of highest scorers in the IPL.

Warner however, is the fastest batter to reach 6000 IPL runs, achieving the feat in his 165th game ahead of Kohli (188) and Dhawan (199).

Warner is the only overseas player in the list and the first Australian to achieve the feat. He's won the league once as player and captain, when he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory in IPL 2016.

Warner's mind-boggling IPL numbers

Warner is second the list of most fours scored in the IPL with 575. Dhawan leads this list with 716 boundaries while Kohli is third with 587 fours.

On the six-hitters' list, Warner is placed seventh with 211 maximums. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star Chris Gayle is the leading the six-hitter with 357 maximums.

DC are chasing a mammoth target of 200 in Match 11 of IPL 2023 after Rajasthan Royals posted 199 for 4 in 20 overs.

Jos Buttler top-scored with 79 while fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 60 and Shimron Hetmyer pitched in with 39 not out off 21 balls to help RR reach near 200 on a good batting track.

Mukesh Kumar (2/36), Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) and Rovman Powell (1/18) were the pick of the DC bowlers.