Royal Challengers Bangalore Release Sanjay Bangar And Mike Hesson Ahead Of IPL 2024: Reports

Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have parted ways with head coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson ahead of IPL 2024, according to media reports. However, it's unclear whether the franchise will continue with Adam Griffith as their bowling coach for the upcoming season.

Read Also Justin Langer Replaces Andy Flower As Lucknow Super Giants' Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024

Hesson and Bangar are known to get along well with RCB icon Virat Kohli and have been in their jobs for five years. However, the franchise is now looking for someone who can bring in new ideas as they pursue their first IPL title. The squad failed to make the playoffs in the 2023 edition, leaving their massive fan base and supporters disappointed.

It remains to be seen whether the Royal Challengers Bangalore will go for a foreign or Indian coach for IPL 2024. Other teams have already begun to shape their coaching setup. Former Australia opener and coach Justin Langer has been become head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, succeeding Andy Flower. Flower, the former Zimbabwe captain, is in negotiations with other franchises and could return to the IPL as the captain of another side.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis partnership one of the biggest positives for RCB:

Meanwhile, Kohli and du Plessis had incredible numbers with the bat in IPL 2023 as they amassed over 500 runs in the tournament. The latter, the skipper of RCB, was the highest run-getter for the franchise with 730 runs in 14 innings at 56.15.

The duo's 172-run stand was also the highest in the tournament, which came against the SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB's campaign ended with a loss to the Gujarat Titans in their final group game.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)