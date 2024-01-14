'Rohit’s Track Record Speaks For Itself': Yuvraj Singh Picks Hitman Over Hardik Pandya To Lead Team India In T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has picked Rohit Sharma over Hardik Pandya to lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to take place in West Indies and USA in June.

Rohit Sharma is back into India T20I setup as a skipper in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan, wherein the hosts leading 1-0. The 36-year-old made his comeback to shortest format after a long gap of 14 months. The last time he captained Men in Blue was in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England.

With Rohit Sharma returning to lead India in Afghanistan T20I series, there has been a debate on who will be captaining Men in Blue between Hitman and Hardik Pandya at T20 World Cup.

Speaking to Telegraph, Yuvraj Singh instantly backed Rohit Sharma to lead India in showpiece event as he believes that the team's good captain who can take crucial decisions in one go. He added that Rohit has good leadership skills and got the experience.

"You need a very good captain. Someone who can make crucial decisions on the fly and bring back the team if things go wrong." the 2011 World Cup winning player said.

"Rohit’s track record speaks for itself. Five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians and leading India to the ODI World Cup final are testaments to his leadership skills. “He’s got the experience, the know-how,” he added.

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024 in December. His appointment as skipper of the five-time IPL champions didn't go down well with MI and Rohit fans as they believed that Mumbai-based franchise sacked the Rohit Sharma.