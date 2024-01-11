 'They're Clearly Thinking About The T20 World Cup': AB de Villiers On India's Decision To Add Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli For Afghanistan T20I Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'They're Clearly Thinking About The T20 World Cup': AB de Villiers On India's Decision To Add Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli For Afghanistan T20I Series

'They're Clearly Thinking About The T20 World Cup': AB de Villiers On India's Decision To Add Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli For Afghanistan T20I Series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a comeback to India's T20I setup for the first time since the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
AB de Villers lauded India to include Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli to the T20I squad | Credits: Twitter

Former South Africa star batter AB de Villiers backed India's decision to include Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20I squad for the Afghanistan series.

The mainstay batters made a comeback to India's T20I setup for the first time since the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Their inclusion comes as a major development for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

De Villiers talked about the inclusion of experienced batters in the T20 setup and he sees their presence as a need for India to win the World Cup.

"I understand (criticism on the selection of Rohit and Kohli), but at the end of the day, it is a cricket World Cup. If Virat Kohli is good enough, he has to play. I don't care whether he is managing his career a little bit because he is a touch older." former South African batter said.

"But 20-year-olds will understand that the legendary Rohit and Virat are needed to help India win the T20 World Cup. I wish I had that management when I was 35." de Villers added.

Read Also
IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When And Where To Watch Series Opener In...
article-image

'Shown their intent': AB de Villers on India adding Rohit and Kohli to the T20I squad

"I think India have shown their intent by adding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to their T20I squad. They're clearly thinking about the T20 World Cup," de Villiers further added.

Rohit will lead the Indian squad in T20Is against Afghanistan beginning on Thursday, with Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson taking up the wicketkeeper duties.

There are several all-rounders on the team, including Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel. Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav will be the leg spinners, with Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar handling the pace.

The other batters on the team are Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Varma.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led India in the T20Is in South Africa last December, missed out on the squad as he injured his ankle while fielding in the third and final match in Johannesburg. He recently had ankle surgery and is scheduled to return to training in a few months.

Read Also
IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli To Miss 1st T20I Due To Personal Reasons; Rashid Khan Ruled Out For...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'They're Clearly Thinking About The T20 World Cup': AB de Villiers On India's Decision To Add Rohit...

'They're Clearly Thinking About The T20 World Cup': AB de Villiers On India's Decision To Add Rohit...

IND vs ENG: Team India To Consider Ishan Kishan As Specialist Wicketkeeper For England Test Series,...

IND vs ENG: Team India To Consider Ishan Kishan As Specialist Wicketkeeper For England Test Series,...

'We Are Not Allowed To Go & Take A Piss': Old Video Of Andy Murray Being Denied of Toilet Break At...

'We Are Not Allowed To Go & Take A Piss': Old Video Of Andy Murray Being Denied of Toilet Break At...

Ambati Rayudu Meets Pawan Kalyan 4 Days After Quitting Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, Hints At Joining...

Ambati Rayudu Meets Pawan Kalyan 4 Days After Quitting Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, Hints At Joining...

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli To Miss 1st T20I Due To Personal Reasons; Rashid Khan Ruled Out For...

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli To Miss 1st T20I Due To Personal Reasons; Rashid Khan Ruled Out For...