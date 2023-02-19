e-Paper Get App
Rohit Sharma reveals why KL Rahul is getting an extended run despite flop show: 'We want him to go out and...'

KL Rahul has scored 20, 17 and 1 in the three innings against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday addressed the issue of KL Rahul getting an extended run in Test cricket despite his repeated failures in the format.

The 30-year-old scored 20, 17 and 1 in the three innings against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His place in the squad has been questioned by cricket pundits and fans but the team management continues to show faith in the right-handed opener.

And Rohit made it clear that they will back a player if he has potential.

“Of late, there has been a lot of talk about his batting. For us, as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I was asked in the past about a lot of players. If a guy has potential, he will get an extended run. Not just KL.

"If you look at the couple of hundreds he got, especially at Lord's, batting on that damp pitch. Centurion was another win. Both came in India winning both games. That's the potential he has,” Rohit said in the press conference on Sunday.

“Obviously, of late, there have been a lot of talks. But, from our side, it was clear that we want him to go out and play his game and do what he can do the best, that we have seen him do over the years.

“Of course, when you are playing on pitches like these, you need to find your method of scoring runs. As I said, different individuals are part of these teams and they will have different methods of scoring runs. Find your own methods of doing this. We are not going to look into what one individual is doing, but rather what the entire team is doing. This is an important series for us, a big one, and that's my thought on KL,” Rohit concluded.

India decimate Australia again

India stunned Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

The match ended inside 3 days once again as the hosts turned up pressure on the visitors through spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

