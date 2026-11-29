Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Returning As Mumbai Indians Captain | File Pic

Mumbai: For Rohit Sharma, the decision to return as Mumbai Indians captain was not driven by the allure of reclaiming a position he once held with distinction. It was about rediscovering a sense of responsibility towards a franchise whose identity he had helped shape over a decade.

Six years after guiding Mumbai Indians (MI) to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Rohit finds himself entrusted with the task of reviving a team struggling to rediscover its winning ways.

The approach came from franchise owner Akash Ambani following MI's disappointing ninth-place finish in IPL 2026. Rohit, however, was far from convinced initially.

“My honest thought initially was, I'm not prepared for this right now. I had to go back and think about it because a lot had happened,” Rohit revealed in a video posted by the franchise.

Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain ahead of the 2024 season had marked the beginning of a new chapter for Mumbai. But the transition failed to yield the desired results.

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For Rohit, the decision to return eventually came down to his emotional investment in the franchise.

“But then, after thinking about so many things, I realised that this is the team that you built. For 10 years, you captained this team. I think it's time you try and accept that challenge again.”

Beyond results and rankings

What troubled Rohit about Mumbai's decline was not merely their inability to qualify for the playoffs, but the collective failure to respond to pressure.

“Disappointment was not about qualification. Disappointment was that we were not playing well. The responsibilities that people had were not being fulfilled properly,” he said.

The World Cup-winning skipper believes restoring the enjoyment of playing cricket will be integral to Mumbai's revival.

Central to that rebuilding exercise will be his partnership with longtime teammate Kieron Pollard, who has been elevated to the position of head coach.

Having shared the leadership responsibilities during Mumbai's glory years, the two enjoy a relationship built on familiarity and mutual understanding.

“What I will be looking forward to is not looking at him like a head coach or someone in a particular position, but like a friend,” Rohit said.

One challenge at a time

At 39, Rohit stands at an intriguing crossroads in his career. The coming year could be his last in international cricket, while a mega auction awaits Mumbai after IPL 2027.

Yet, the veteran remains reluctant to look too far into the future.

“What comes in front of me, I want to treat that first and then keep moving on. That's what I have done in my life.”

For Rohit, the immediate challenge is not about adding another chapter to his captaincy legacy. It is about restoring direction and purpose to a franchise he knows intimately.

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