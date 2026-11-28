'Melania Trump Was An Escort,' Claims Former Tennis Star Martina Navratilova Amid 'Einstein Visa' Controversy | X

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova has made a controversial allegation about US First Lady and President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump, claiming that she worked as an escort. Martina made the claims while replying to a post from The Washington Post reporting about the decline in the EB-1 visa approvals.

Replying to the post, Martina wrote, "She was an escort, met trump way later. Try again." However, Melania Trump was already an established fashion model long before she married Donald Trump in January 2005.

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Navratilova's remark comes amid reports of a sharp fall in approvals for the EB-1A visa which allows people with extraordinary abilities to apply for permanent residency in the United States.

Melania's US History

Born in Slovenia, Melania moved to the US to build her modelling career. She received an EB-1 visa in 2001. The visa category is meant for individuals who have achieved recognition for their work in fields such as sports, business, science, education and the arts.

Einstein Visa Controversy

The EB-1A visa is popularly known as the 'Einstein Visa'. Applicants have to establish that they have made significant contributions to their respective fields and meet specific eligibility requirements. Their achievements, professional recognition and other credentials are considered during the application process.

EB-1A Approval Rates Decline

The latest reports suggest that approval rates for EB-1A visas have dropped considerably in the US. The rate reportedly fell to around 32% by mid-2026 as compared to nearly 75% towards the end of Joe Biden's presidency. The change has raised questions among immigration lawyers and professionals seeking permanent residency through this route.

Navratilova's claim about Melania is separate from the reported changes in visa approvals. However, Melania's documented professional background includes her career in modelling and her move to the United States. She began her modelling career as a teenager and worked in Milan, Paris and New York before marrying Donald Trump.