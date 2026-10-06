Rohan Bopanna, Roman Burruchaga, Rinky Hijikata Lead Star-Studded International Marquee Line-Up For Kia Tennis Premier League Season 8 | File photo

Mumbai: From Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna to International stars like Roman Burruchaga and Rinky Hijikata, the Kia Tennis Premier League (TPL) has announced the marquee players who will represent each of its eight franchises in the eighth season, ahead of the much-awaited player auction on October 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai.

The eight franchises - Mumbai Royals, Rajasthan Rangers, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Kolkata Thunder Blades, Lucknow Blazers, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers and GS Delhi Aces - will look to build their respective squads around their marquee players at the auction.

Rohan Bopanna, representing the Gurgaon Grand Slammers, will lead the marquee line-up. The 46-year-old Indian is a former World No. 1 in men’s doubles and a two-time Grand Slam champion, having won the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title and the 2024 Australian Open men’s doubles title. One of the most accomplished players in Indian tennis history, winner of the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, Bopanna will bring his wealth of experience to yet another season.

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Rohan Bopanna added, “I’m really looking forward to being back at Kia TPL. Every year, the league gets stronger, and I love the team environment and energy the format brings.

This year, the competition will be very high, with a great mix of experienced players and young Indian talent. Hyderabad has always had a strong connection with tennis, so I’m sure the atmosphere will make it even more special. I’m excited to compete, enjoy the experience and be back on court.”

Argentina’s Roman Burruchaga, representing the Kolkata Thunder Blades, will be the current highest-ranked singles player among the international marquee contingent. The 24-year-old is currently ranked World No. 60 and also achieved his career-high ranking of World No. 56 earlier this year. Burruchaga has established himself as a regular presence on the ATP Tour and will be one to watch out for in the Kia TPL this season.

Australian Rinky Hijikata, who will represent the Rajasthan Rangers, has already tasted Grand Slam success, winning the 2023 Australian Open Men’s Doubles title. He also reached the 2025 Wimbledon Men’s Doubles final and achieved a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 23. Currently ranked World No. 82 in singles, Hijikata’s combination of singles experience and Grand Slam doubles pedigree will be a valuable asset to the Rajasthan Rangers’ campaign.

Rinky Hijikata added “I’m really excited to be part of the Rajasthan Rangers and make my Kia TPL debut this season. The 25-point format makes the league very exciting, and I’m looking forward to experience the energy in Hyderabad.”

Frenchman Terence Atmane nicknamed "The Magician" will headline the Mumbai Royals. The 24-year-old reached a career-high ranking of World No. 41 this year. The Lucknow Blazers will be represented by Czechia’s Dalibor Svrcina, who returns to the league for a second consecutive season with the same team. He has achieved a career-high singles ranking of World No. 86.

Croatia’s Dino Prizmic will be the marquee player for the Hyderabad Strikers. A former Junior World No. 1 and the 2023 Roland Garros Boys’ Singles champion, the 21-year-old reached a career-high ranking of World No. 70 this year. Representing the defending champions, GS Delhi Aces, will be Australian Adam Walton, who has achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 74 and brings extensive ATP Tour and Grand Slam experience to the Delhi team.

Completing the eight-player marquee line-up will be Frenchman Alexandre Muller, who will represent the Gujarat Panthers once again this season. One of the most experienced players in the line-up, the 29-year-old has achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 38.

The Kia Tennis Premier League Season 8 will bring all eight franchises together at the LB Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad, with matches taking place from December 8–13, starting at 4:30 PM onwards, and streamed live on JioHotstar. The season will continue the league’s unique team-based format, combining men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles in a fast-paced, 25-point-per-match format.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)