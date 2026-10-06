India Vs Uruguay Friendly: Why Uruguay Players Will Wear Special Pink Socks In Kolkata

Uruguay players will wear pink socks in their friendly against India | Image Credit: X/Uruguay

India will face Uruguay in an international friendly in Kolkata, with the match expected to draw strong attention from football fans. The fixture will give Indian players an opportunity to test themselves against one of South America's traditional football powers. Uruguay, meanwhile, will arrive with a special message attached to their appearance on the field.

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Pink Socks Carry a Special Message

Uruguay players are set to wear pink socks during the friendly as part of an awareness campaign linked to breast cancer. The gesture is intended to use football's global reach to spread awareness about the disease and encourage people to pay greater attention to prevention and early detection. The pink colour has become widely associated with breast cancer awareness campaigns around the world.

It is the first time that Uruguay are wearing pink socks for an international fixture in the their history.

The Kolkata friendly comes 44 years after the two nations last met in 1982. For India, the fixture offers a rare opportunity to face a two-time FIFA World Cup-winning nation and test the team against South American opposition.

For Uruguay, the game marks a long-awaited return to a contest against India while allowing the team to combine the sporting occasion with a meaningful social message.