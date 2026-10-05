India Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Historic International Friendly Live In India? | X

Kolkata, Oct 5: After an unforgettable run of international football action, the Indian men's football team is set for one final blockbuster test when it faces two-time FIFA World Cup winner Uruguay in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Having already taken on Panama and five-time world champions Brazil, India now prepare to conclude a landmark FIFA international window against another global football powerhouse, giving fans one more opportunity to witness world-class football on home soil.

India head into the contest with plenty of positives from the past fortnight. The Blue Tigers produced a spirited 1-1 draw against Panama, showcasing resilience and attacking intent against a World Cup side, before gaining invaluable experience against heavyweights Brazil, where they displayed discipline and determination despite a 0-4 loss.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Football fans in Kolkata who purchased tickets for Lionel Messi’s ‘G.O.A.T.’ tour event on December 13 are now being offered complimentary tickets for the India vs. Uruguay match in exchangeA fan says, "I’m happy to receive this ticket because there were some problems...As everyone knows, it was an international event that attracted attention from around the world..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2026

The upcoming clash against Uruguay thus presents a significant opportunity for the Indian squad to culminate on a high, colliding with the South American nation’s rich footballing legacy, star-studded squad and relentless style. As India signs off from a historic series featuring Panama, Brazil and Uruguay, Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV continue to bring Indian fans closer to the biggest names and the grandest spectacles in world football.

Key players to watch

Ryan Williams (India): Williams will be one of India’s key attacking outlets after scoring in the 1-1 draw against Panama. His pace, movement and ability to create opportunities on the counter will be important against Uruguay’s experienced defence.

Anirudh Thapa (India): Returning to the national team during this important FIFA window, Thapa brings experience and composure to India’s midfield. His ability to retain possession and help India transition from defence to attack will be vital.

Ronald Araujo (Uruguay): A defensive powerhouse and one of Uruguay’s most commanding figures, Araujo brings strength, speed and composure at the back and will look to neutralise India’s attacking threats with his world-class abilities.

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay): The prolific forward is one of Uruguay’s biggest attacking threats. His pace, physicality and movement in the final third will pose a major challenge to India’s defence.

Also Watch:

India vs Uruguay match details

Match: India vs Uruguay

Date: October 6, Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Where to watch the match

Where can one watch the India vs Uruguay match in India?

Catch all the action live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Aath SD & HD (Bengali), Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada) & Sony LIV.

Where will the India vs Uruguay match be streamed in India?

You can watch the livestream exclusively on Sony LIV.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)