Roger Federer, Serena Williams excluded from Wimbledon entry lists

Tennis greats Roger Federer, Serena Williams and her sister Venus did not make the singles entry list released by Wimbledon.

The Grand Slam at the All England Club begins on June 27.

Federer, a record eight-time men’s singles champion, has played every Wimbledon dating to 1999. Before that, he won the junior title in 1998.

Federer, 40, underwent a third knee surgery in an 18-month span after a quarterfinal exit at last year’s Wimbledon. He said last fall that he expected to be out through Wimbledon.

Serena has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016.

The 40-year-old American was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 and has not competed anywhere since injuring her right leg and needing to stop playing in her first-round match a year ago.

Venus is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.