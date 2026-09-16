Road To LA 2028: Asian Games Medallist Boxers To Get Direct Entry To 2027 World Championships | X - XinjiangTales

Indian boxers who win medals at the 2026 Asian Games will earn direct entry to the 2027 World Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan, the first qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, under a new selection policy announced by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The BFI has laid out a four-stage qualification pathway aimed at sending the maximum number of Indian boxers to the Los Angeles Games. The policy is based on the qualification system developed by World Boxing and approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Asian Games Success Brings Big Reward

Under the policy, Asian Games medallists will be India’s main entries in their respective weight categories at the 2027 World Championships. The gold medallists from the 10th Elite National Championships will be the reserve entries in those categories.

“Asian Games 2026 medallists will be selected as the main entry in their respective weight categories. The gold medallists of the 10th Elite National Championships shall serve as the reserve entry in that weight category,” the BFI circular said.

For Olympic weight categories in which India does not win an Asian Games medal, the gold medallist from the 10th Elite National Championships will be the main entry. The same rule will apply to Los Angeles 2028 Olympic weight categories that are not part of the Asian Games, Agencies reports.

The system puts a premium on performances at major competitions while also keeping the National Championships central to the selection process. By spelling out who gets the main and reserve spots, the policy also gives boxers a clearer picture of what they need to achieve to remain in contention for the Olympics.

Four Chances On Road To LA

According to World Boxing’s qualification system, the 2027 World Boxing Championships will be the first Olympic qualifying event. It will be followed by the Asian Qualifier in China and two World Qualifying Tournaments in 2028, which will be held in Italy and Hungary.

The BFI has published its Selection Criteria for 2027-28 in continuation of the criteria issued on December 8, 2025. The federation said the details were published to maintain fairness and transparency throughout the selection process.

Boxers who reach the quota-bout round at the World Championships but fail to secure an Olympic quota will receive direct entry to the Asian Qualifiers.

The remaining places will be decided through a ranking selection trial among elite national campers. Boxers will first have to enter the National Coaching Camp through the pathways specified in the policy.

Another Shot Through World Qualifiers

A similar selection process will be followed for the two World Qualifying Tournaments in Italy and Hungary in 2028, giving Indian boxers further opportunities to secure Olympic quota places if they miss out at the earlier events.

“This policy has been framed to give our boxers a clear and structured route to Los Angeles 2028, built around consistent performance at the National Coaching Camp and at World Boxing’s qualification events,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.

The structure makes consistency an important part of the Olympic campaign rather than leaving selection dependent on a single competition. At the same time, Asian Games medallists receive a significant advantage because their performances will take them directly to the first Olympic qualifying event.

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National Camp Forms Selection Base

The National Coaching Camp will begin with medallists from the 10th Elite National Championships, Asian Games medallists and any wild cards selected by the BFI Selection Committee under the provisions of the policy.

For non-Olympic weight categories, the gold medallist at the 10th Elite National Championships will be the main Indian entry for the 2027 World Championships, while the silver medallist will be the reserve.

With the World Championships, Asian Qualifier and two World Qualifying Tournaments forming the four-stage route, the policy sets out in advance how Indian boxers can move through the qualification cycle. For those targeting Los Angeles 2028, performances at the Asian Games, National Championships, National Coaching Camp and World Boxing qualification events will all have a role in determining who gets India’s opportunities to secure Olympic quota places.