e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRoad Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar to lead India Legends in second edition

Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar to lead India Legends in second edition

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Tendulkar | File Image

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS).

Now, the organisers have announced the other Indian greats who will be part of the India Legend Team. The 22-day tournament starting on September 10 will be played across various venues.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) scheduled to be played from September 10 to October 1, 2022, in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Dehradun.

Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma.

The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun, according to a media release. New Zealand Legends are the new entrants to this edition. They will join the legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the event played primarily to create awareness of road safety in the country and around the globe.

The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India. Tendulkar retired from the game over 8 years back on November 16, 2013.

Read Also
Struggling leg-spinner Rahul Sharma announces retirement, set to take part in Road Safety World...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Will bounce back stronger': Yuzvendra Chahal's actress wife Dhanashree Verma on her knee surgery

'Will bounce back stronger': Yuzvendra Chahal's actress wife Dhanashree Verma on her knee surgery

'Why Axar Patel?': Netizens question BCCI's decision to replace injured Ravindra Jadeja with...

'Why Axar Patel?': Netizens question BCCI's decision to replace injured Ravindra Jadeja with...

Big jolt to Team India: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to injury, Axar Patel...

Big jolt to Team India: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to injury, Axar Patel...

‘Rohit Sharma looked afraid, confused’: Ex-Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez on India skipper...

‘Rohit Sharma looked afraid, confused’: Ex-Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez on India skipper...

'Politics won again': Netizens react after Bhaichung Bhutia loses to BJP-backed Kalyan Chaubey in...

'Politics won again': Netizens react after Bhaichung Bhutia loses to BJP-backed Kalyan Chaubey in...