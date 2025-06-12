 Rising Star: Badminton Sensation Harshit Mahimkar Aims for National Impact
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRising Star: Badminton Sensation Harshit Mahimkar Aims for National Impact

Rising Star: Badminton Sensation Harshit Mahimkar Aims for National Impact

Teenage shuttler is improving his game under coach Hufrish Nariman and has won state titles at CCI and Willingdon; he now aims titles at national level

Irfan HajiUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Harshit Mahimkar |

Mumbai teenager Harshit Mahimkar is making good progress under CCI coach Hufrish Nariman to make impact at the junior level. He has dominated the junior categories in the state level tournaments and now he is aiming for smooth progression to open men’s open category and do well in national level ranking tournaments.

Harshit is fresh from winning the CCI-GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2025, played at the CCI badminton courts in U-17 and U-19 categories. He also made to the men’s open final before losing to top seed Ajay Meena in the summit clash. Last year, he had won also men’s singles and boys under-17 titles in the NSCI-hosted Yonex Sunrise-Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament 2024 played at the Willingdon Sports Club Courts.

Read Also
SportVot x FPJ: Naishaa, Harshit, And Anvisha Shine At CCI Greater Mumbai District Badminton...
article-image

The recent pass out from Blossoms ST English High School with flying colours (91% in Grade X), Harshit wants to follow his idol Lee Chong Wei and make big in badminton. Now he is aiming to make impact in the All India Ranking Tournament that starts in Goa from Saturday. After Goa, he has another national ranking tournament lined up in Bengaluru at the end of this month.

“He is working very hard to make big in badminton. He missed training for one and a half year due to Covid-19 restrictions and then an NGO sponsored him for one year to train in Pullela Gopichand Academy. He improved his skills there. After the program completion he missed training again due to academic challenges of Grade X but after the exams he is training hard again in CCI,” said Harshit’s father Ravi Mahimkar who runs a small business of computer sales and repairs.

FPJ Shorts
JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE Provisional Key To Be Released Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Here's How To Raise Objection
JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE Provisional Key To Be Released Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Here's How To Raise Objection
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Get Close To Rs. 10,000 Discount On Flipkart In India, Additional Offers Listed Too
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Get Close To Rs. 10,000 Discount On Flipkart In India, Additional Offers Listed Too
Chennai Weather Update: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert
Chennai Weather Update: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency

Harshit had been making waves in the U-15 category and also won the mixed doubles title with Ketaki Thite but lost momentum due to academic break. He also won the titles in the MSSA U-14 and U-16 categories. Ravi praised Harshit’s current coach Hufrish for refining his skills. Nariman is an Indian former badminton player and experienced coach.

Read Also
Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament: Teenager Harshit Mahimkar All Set To Clinch Double...
article-image

“After taking an academic break for board exams, he has improved significantly under CCI coach Hufrish and she takes regular sessions with him. He has worked on backhand, forehand and developed great deceptive play. He also won twin titles in the two State Open tournaments. Now we are hopeful he makes atleast into semifinals in Goa and Bengaluru. He has big goals but wants to take one tournament at a time,” Ravi added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wimbledon Boosts Prize Pool, Electronic Line Calling To Replace Line Judges; Check Details

Wimbledon Boosts Prize Pool, Electronic Line Calling To Replace Line Judges; Check Details

19 Sixes, 150 In 49 Balls! Finn Allen Smashes T20 Records During San Francisco Unicorns vs...

19 Sixes, 150 In 49 Balls! Finn Allen Smashes T20 Records During San Francisco Unicorns vs...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Out Prayers To Lives Lost & Their Families

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Out Prayers To Lives Lost & Their Families

WTC Final 2025: Controversy Erupts On Day 2 After David Bedingham Survives ‘Handling the Ball’...

WTC Final 2025: Controversy Erupts On Day 2 After David Bedingham Survives ‘Handling the Ball’...

WTC Final 2025: 'My Missus Just Asked Who’s This Dude...': Dale Steyn Pokes Fun At Commentary...

WTC Final 2025: 'My Missus Just Asked Who’s This Dude...': Dale Steyn Pokes Fun At Commentary...