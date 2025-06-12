Rishabh Pant Terrorises Kent Neighbourhood By Smashing Sixes Into Rooftops, Balconies & Lawns; Video

Image: BCCI/X

With a couple of days left for the upcoming Test series against England, Team India vice-captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looks to be in great touch. During a training session at the Kent County Ground, Pant showed off his powerful hitting, smashing huge sixes that flew well beyond the boundary.

According to RevSportz reporter, some of his shots even landed on rooftops, balconies, and front yards of nearby government buildings. One ball got stuck on a balcony shade, and due to local rules, the Indian support staff couldn’t just walk in to retrieve it. A turbaned official had to get special permission before going in to get the ball.

Recently a video had surfaced online showing Pant making hole on the stadium's roof with a massive hit during a practice session in a ground. Rishabh Pant is without a doubt one of the most significant players on the current test squad.

Speaking about Pant, Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection committee said, "Pant is one of our best batters in Test cricket over the last four-five years. A wicketkeeper can see the game well and that's why he is Shubman's deputy,"

Being one of the team’s most seasoned batters, it will be his responsibility to spearhead the team’s batting attack now with players like Rohit and Virat Kohli are retiring from the format.

India has not won a Test series in England since 2007. Meanwhile, Pant didn’t have the best IPL 2025, where he led LSG to a disappointing 7th place. But judging by his form in the nets, he looks ready to bounce back in red-ball cricket.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.