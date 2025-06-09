Video: Rishabh Pant's Massive Hit Leaves A Hole On Stadium's Roof During Practice Session Ahead Of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India keeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant left the hole on the stadium's roof with a massive hit during a practice session in a ground of England ahead of the high-voltage five-Test series. In a video shared by ESPN Cricinfo, a massive hole was left on the roof of the stadium.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the format, Pant will be one of the batters to watch out for, needing to do the heavy lifting with the bat. The left-handed batter has a decent record in England in Tests, aggregating 556 runs in six matches at 32.71 with a best of 146 in 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Watch the video here:

Rishabh Pant's destructive batting has arrived in the UK 💥 pic.twitter.com/AERl4DrXcv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 9, 2025

Rishabh Pant selected as the vice-captain ahead of India's England tour

Meanwhile, Pant will don the dual role of being a keeper-batter and vice-captain ahead of India's five-Test tour of England, beginning on June 20 in Headingley. The left-handed batter is coming off a world of struggles in IPL 2025 as he managed only 269 runs in 14 matches at 24.48 but finished his campaign with a ton. Although he also struggled during the Australia tour earlier this year, Pant's overall numbers in Test are sensational.

India’s squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

The Asian Giants are also targeting their first series victory on English soil since 2007.