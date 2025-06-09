 Video: Sharayu Kulkarni Replicates Rishabh Pant's Iconic Celebration During Women's Maharashtra Premeir League 2025 Match
Solapur Smashers' Sharayu Kulkarni replicated Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's flip celebration during the ongoing Women's Maharashtra Premeir League 2025. In a video shared on social media, Kulkarni performed the flip after taking a wicket against Raigad Royals women on Sunday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Sharayu Kulkarni and Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: X)

The incident had occurred when Kulkarni dismissed Royals' keeper-batter Bhavika Ahire for 11 off 14 deliveries. After the fielder at off-side took a simple catch, Kulkarni celebrated by doing a flip. Fans were instantly reminded of Rishabh Pant, who did a similar celebration when he hammered a century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in IPL 2025.

Watch the clips here:

Kulkarni managed to snaffle figures of 4-0-17-1 as Solapur won by a comfortable margin of seven wickets.

Rishabh Pant selected as the vice-captain ahead of India's England tour

Meanwhile, Pant will don the dual role of being a keeper-batter and vice-captain ahead of India's five-Test tour of England, beginning on June 20 in Headingley. The left-handed batter is coming off a world of struggles in IPL 2025 as he managed only 269 runs in 14 matches at 24.48 but finished his campaign with a ton. Although he also struggled during the Australia tour earlier this year, Pant's numbers in Test are sensational.

India’s squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

