 Rinku Singh To Virat Kohli: Cricketers Who Lost Their Fathers Mid-Tournament But Chose To Continue Playing
The 2026 T20 World Cup saw Rinku Singh lose his father, adding to a list of cricketers who endured personal tragedy during major tournaments. From Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant, these players showed remarkable resilience, balancing grief and national duty under cricket’s brightest spotlight.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
AI generated image

Cricket often appears glamorous, roaring crowds, bright floodlights and national pride. Yet, behind the cheers, players sometimes battle deep personal grief. The 2026 T20 World Cup brought heartbreaking news as Rinku Singh lost his father during the tournament. He is among several cricketers who either continued playing or returned to the field shortly after losing their fathers during major competitions.

Rinku Singh

Rinku’s father, Khanchandra, passed away after fighting stage 4 liver cancer. Hospitalised in Greater Noida for days, he had been a constant pillar of support in Rinku’s cricket journey. The loss came in the middle of the 2026 T20 World Cup, turning a global event into a deeply personal tragedy.

Virat Kohli

In 2006, during a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, Kohli lost his father at just 18. Despite the shock, he returned the next day to score a resilient 90 for Delhi , an innings that revealed his mental toughness.

Sachin Tendulkar

At the 1999 ICC World Cup, Tendulkar flew back to India after his father’s death. He later rejoined the squad and scored an emotional unbeaten 140 against Kenya, dedicating the century to his father.

Mohammed Siraj

During the 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Siraj chose to stay with the team despite his father’s passing amid COVID-19 restrictions. He emerged as India’s top wicket-taker in the historic series.

Rishabh Pant

In 2017, Pant returned to IPL action days after losing his father, scoring a brisk 57 that reflected remarkable courage.

Rashid Khan

While playing the 2018 Big Bash League for Adelaide Strikers, Rashid continued competing despite his father’s demise, a silent but strong tribute.

Dunith Wellalage

The young spinner lost his father during the 2025 Asia Cup and later returned home to perform final rites.

Colin de Grandhomme

In 2017, he stepped away from a series against the West Indies after his father’s death, proving that choosing family is strength too.

