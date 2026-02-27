'Stay Strong Brother': Cricket Fraternity Offers Condolences As Rinku Singh's Father Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Khanchand Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away during treatment at a Greater Noida hospital |

Khanchand Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away during treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, as per reports on Friday morning. He had been unwell for a long time, and his condition deteriorated in recent days.

Rinku's father was on ventilator support at a hospital in Greater Noida and was in serious condition, which prompted the batter to fly back home this week. However, the batter rejoined the squad in time ahead of the Super Eight clash against Zimbabwe, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI. However, he did take part in the match as a substitute fielder.

After the news of his father's passing, Rinku flew back to Delhi to be with his family. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS that Rinku left Chennai at 5 AM. His father's funeral will be held in their hometown of Aligarh in UP.

As soon as the news broke out, the cricketing fraternity conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the cricketer and his family during this difficult time.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla condoled the demise of cricketer's father vis social media post.

"The news of the passing of cricketer Rinku Singh’s father, Shri Khanchand Singh, is deeply saddening. In this difficult time, my heartfelt condolences are with Rinku Singh and his entire family. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss," Shukla shared on X.

BCCI president Mithun Mahnas also expressed his sadness at Rinku's adversity.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rinku Singh’s father. My heartfelt condolences to Rinku and his family in this difficult time. May lord Shiva give him the strength to stay strong," he posted on X.

Former India cricketers, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Aakash Chopra all posted in offering their support to the left-hander batter.

"Rinku, my deepest condolences to you and your loved ones. May your father’s soul rest in peace and may you find strength in this tough moment. Om Shanti," Dhawan wrote in his social media post.

The 28-year-old cricketer, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, credits much of his success to his father. Khanchand Singh, who worked in gas cylinder distribution in Aligarh, supported his son's dream of becoming a cricketer despite facing financial hardships.

His father's dead body arrived in the family's hometown in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The family said Khanchand Singh's last rites will be performed in Aligarh, and Rinku will attend the funeral expected later in the day.

