RFYS: Goa, Imphal in summit clash

Mumbai: Progress High School of Goa and The Unique Model Academy, Imphal will vie for the first ever sub-junior boys coveted trophy, as the two teams are set to play the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Football finals scheduled on Sunday, at Reliance Corporate Park ground in Navi Mumbai.

Goa boys took their game to the tie-breaker after 1-1 stalemate against Chandigarh based Govt Model High School Sector 36, sealing the final berth with 2-1 win in a penalty shoot-out. On the other side, The Unique Model Academy, Imphal scraped through the final as their opponent for today in semis, Betkuchi High School, Guwahati were disqualified by the organising committee on fielding 3 ineligible players.

In the school girls category, St Joseph International School (Hisar, Haryana) defeated Tamil Nadu’s Govt Girls HSS (Namakkal) with a solitary goal. The Joseph girls will now take the fight to Imphal’s Nilmani English School for their claim to title.

East Zone continued in College Boys semi-final clash as well, witnessing Shillong College moving into the final.