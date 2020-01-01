RFYS: East Zone call shots for knockouts

Mumbai: A record seven teams from East Zone confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of this year's Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) National Football Finals.

On the final day of the group stages, Titaguri High School from Assam became the first team in season four’s finals to score twelve goals in a game here at the Reliance Corporate Park Ground in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Maidangshri Narzary scored eight herself against their Dehradun opponents as the team from Kokrajhar will now face Nilmani English School from Imphal in an all-East Zone affair in the final four. St Joseph’s from Rohtak topped Group B in the School Girl’s category with a 6-0 win.

It will be another face-off between Assam and Manipur as the youngest athletes of the tournament from Betkuchi High School, Guwahati and The Unique Model Academy, Imphal lock horns in the Sub Junior semi-finals. Progress High School are the sole survivors from Goa in the tournament in this category, which has been introduced this season onwards.

Both Shillong College and Indore Christian College progressed into the knockouts after an entertaining goalfest, which ended 7-2 in favour of the Meghalaya side.

Results:

Boys (Sub-junior; Group A): Govt Model High School Sector 36, Chandigarh: 1 drew Betkuchi High School (Guwahati): 1; VELS Vidhyashram, Chennai: 7 bt Vrajbhoomi Public School, Ahmedabad: 0; Group B: The Unique Model Academy, Imphal: 5 bt MSP HSS, Kozhikode: 0; Progress High School, Goa: 1 bt Vedas International School, Delhi: 0; College; Group A: Shillong College, Shillong: 7 bt Indore Christian College, Indore: 2

Girls: (School; Group A): Titaguri High School, Kokrajhar, Assam: 12 bt Gorkha Military Inter College, Dehradun: 0; Govt Girls HSS; Namakkal, Tamil Nadu: 3 bt Faith HSS Himatnagar, Ahmedabad: 1; Group B: St Joseph’s International School, Rohtak: 5 bt St. Mary’s HSS, Chennai: 0; Nilmani English School, Imphal: 2 bt Rosary HSS, Goa: 0