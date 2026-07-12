'Results-Based Decision To Invoke Brendon McCullum's Notice Period,' Says ECB CEO Richard Gould | IANS

London: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Gould on Sunday clarified that the board had ‘invoked the notice period’ in Brendon McCullum’s contract to remove him from the men’s Test head coach role, adding that the call was strictly based on recent results.

The decision came after under McCullum, England had a miserable red-ball run that saw them lose seven of their last nine Test matches. McCullum, however, will continue in his role as the head coach of the England men’s white-ball teams.

"In these roles, people have contracts with notice periods and what we have effectively done is invoked that notice period so he will focus on the white-ball job. We are very grateful for the work Brendon has done over the last four years.

“It has been an incredible adventure and brought some amazing memories. Decisions are based on results," said Gould to broadcasters during the tea break on day three of the one-off Test between England and India at Lord’s.

Defending the board's decision not to sack the New Zealander immediately after England's bruising 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia earlier this year, Gould insisted that the management wanted to provide the coaching staff ample opportunity to turn things around.

"I don't think so. Seven days after The Ashes, we had the one-day team in Sri Lanka preparing for a T20 World Cup where we got to the semi-finals. You could see the determination from staff and players to learn lessons from The Ashes and get things right.

“We always want to give people the best opportunity we can. Part of our job is to keep our best people, players and coaches, for as long as possible - but results haven't been what we'd hoped for," he added.

When questioned if the ECB would consider appointing a single unified head coach for both red and white-ball formats in the future, Gould kept the options open but highlighted the immense workload involved in modern-day international cricket.

"I am not saying we would never have a unified coach again, it would depend on individual and circumstances, but the level of pressure and scrutiny on these roles is a lot and we have an ICC event every year."

Gould also put an end to speculation regarding the future of England men’s managing director Rob Key, confirming that he will retain his position despite the recent turmoil and high-profile exits of McCullum and Stokes from the Test set-up.

"Rob is certainly staying on and I am grateful for the work he has done. The relationships in play are very professional and constructive. We have difficult conversations behind closed doors but there is a mutual respect and we are only ever after what is best for driving performance.

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